Eatery In Chinatown Allowed Drinking Games & Failed To Ensure Safe Distancing

Singaporeans may be enjoying life in Phase 2 now, but let’s not forget that Covid-19 is still a threat in society.

Safety measures are there for a reason, and it’s important that everyone does their part to ensure we stay vigilant in the fight against the virus.

Sadly, some businesses have not been complying well with these measures.

The latest to be hit by a ‘cease operations’ order is Wang Zi Chu Fang, an eatery located along North Bridge Road.

Poor safe distancing at Chinatown eatery

According to The Straits Times on Sunday (6 Sep), there was poor safe distancing at Wang Zi Chu Fang. The management did not do their due diligence by ensuring diners are kept to groups of 5.

They also did not see to it that diners had a 1-metre distance between each other.

Alcohol sale & drinking games past 10.30pm

That’s not all — Wang Zi Chu Fang reportedly allowed diners to consume alcohol at midnight, which was well past the 10.30pm curfew.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that when authorities marched in at 12.25am on Saturday (5 Sep), drinking games were ongoing.

Eateries are not allowed to provide games if they are not an amusement centre, based on Covid-19 safety regulations.

2 more eateries fined $1,000

Enforcement officers from Singapore Tourism Board had also fined 2 more eateries for failing to ensure 1-metre safe distancing.

They are:

Bistro Du Le Pin at Orchard Plaza

Wang Dae Bak at Amoy Street

Each restaurant will have to pay a hefty fine of $1,000 for their non-compliance.

Comply with safety measures to lessen infection risk

With crowds slowly pouring into town during weekends, it’s good that authorities are stepping up checks at tourism precincts and establishments.

Even though it’s nice to have some semblance of normalcy in our lives amid a pandemic, let’s not forget that everyone is still at risk of infection if we’re not careful.

Businesses should also do their part in lowering transmission risk, because failure to do so not only puts their rice bowls at risk, but also the lives of others.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Singapore Tourism Board via The Straits Times.