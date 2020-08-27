Large Crowd Seen Outside Chinese Embassy In S’pore, Prompts Police Car To Arrive

In the harrowing times of a pandemic, many of us are fortunate enough to be home with our families. But not everyone is that fortunate.

With travel restrictions still in place across the world, it remains a challenge for people who’re trying to return to their home countries.

Take these Chinese nationals who gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Singapore. Many have voiced their frustrations over new Covid-19 testing rules implemented by China that may make it impossible for them to return home.

Crowd gathered at Chinese Embassy

A video shared on Facebook showed the chaotic scene outside the embassy on Tuesday (25 Aug) as a sizable crowd gathered outside.

Concerned individuals reportedly surrounded embassy officials, and gradually became “raucous”.

Apparently, a police car also arrived and stopped just across the embassy.

China updates entry rules to require tests

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese nationals had gathered to voice their frustrations, fearing they wouldn’t be able to board their flights back to China.

These fears arose after the country updated its entry rules for travellers arriving from Singapore last Friday (21 Aug).

In rules that be enforced from Friday (28 Aug), a Covid-19 test will be required of travellers within 5 days prior to boarding a flight to China.

To be permitted entry, they have to test negative. Then, they would have to email the test certificate, along with a signed health statement, to the embassy.

Otherwise, they will not be allowed to board the plane.

These new rules came after 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at Tianjin on a Scoot flight.

Scoot had sent an email to passengers of its flights to China, informing them of this requirement.

Hard to get tested when asymptomatic, some say

However, medical facilities in Singapore allegedly don’t provide testing for those who are asymptomatic.

That’s according to a Chinese national interviewed by Bloomberg, who said he found it hard to get tested for Covid-19 when he’s asymptomatic.

He also had an upcoming flight that was challenging to secure and didn’t want to miss it.

Special testing arrangements for those flying to China

In response to the issue, the authorities have made special arrangements to test those flying to China from Friday (28 Aug) to Monday (31 Aug).

They can do so at the former Shuqun Secondary School on Jurong East Street 21, The Straits Times quoted a statement from several ministries and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore as saying.

The centre will be open from 9am to 4pm, with a break for lunch between 12-1pm, until Sunday (30 Aug).

The test will cost $186, and the results will be revealed to those tested within 2 days, the statement said.

Airlines have been told to inform passengers about these testing arrangements.

Queues were seen on Wednesday (26 Aug) morning at the testing centre, reported The Straits Times.

Sympathy for those tying to go home

Our hearts go out to travellers who’re looking to return home at such a challenging time.

However, we can’t fault China for being cautious when it comes to the virus, especially when arrivals from Singapore have tested positive for Covid-19.

We hope both countries will work together to ease the difficulties of the people trying to get home.

