City Square Mall Will Gift A $10 Voucher For $150 Spent, Includes Groceries

Phase 2 is in full swing, but work from home (WFH) continues to be a reality for many.

Without colleagues around, the only thing keeping you company at work now are probably bags of chips and cups of coffee.

You’d need a substantial supply to get through this WFH period, so a fruitful grocery haul will definitely spark joy during those long dreary shifts.

In fact, if you frequent City Square Mall and know that your snack-loving fam’s grocery bill usually hits $150, you can actually claim a $10 voucher in return.

That’s like getting a discount on your next haul in advance — aka 2 extra packs of your favourite sour cream & onion chips, and a 1.5L bottle of drinks.

We’ll share how to cart out grocery necessities as per normal, and cop extra snacks for your weekend mahjong kakis.

Restock your kitchen & sneak in some WFH snacks

Besides saving on commutes, WFH has also made many of us frugal, as we eat at home more often instead of dining out.

That doesn’t mean scrimping on variety. On top of staples like bread, rice and veggies, don’t be shy to add a cut of steak or salmon to your trolley for an atas WFH lunch.

Once you’ve stocked up sufficiently for the coming weeks, hitting a bill of $150 or more at NTUC FairPrice, Don Don Donki or Daiso will entitle you to a $10 City Square Mall voucher.

Zhng your meals with fresh produce from Don Don Donki, which also serves ready-to-eat meals for those short breaks in between online meetings.

We all know stepping into Daiso probably means we’ll end up buying more than we need, so that $10 voucher you get after buying their trinkets and snacks will be worth it.

You can use the voucher the next time you shop at the mall, even if it’s not for groceries.

Keep your wardrobe fresh for Phase 2 outings

Apart from shopping for food, your old clothes may have fallen out of fashion over the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

The array of clothing, shoes, and accessories stores – Uniqlo, Charles & Keith or Cotton On – at City Square Mall will offer you a wide variety of styles to experiment with.

You can even settle with comfy slacks or oversized tees to lounge around in, if you’ve gotten too comfortable with WFH to bother going out.

Either way, spending at least $100 at these outlets will entitle you to a $10 City Square Mall voucher — easily achievable with 3 or 4 articles of clothing.

Take your family on an indoor adventure

Parents with young children would know that shopping and eating aren’t enough to satisfy their young minds.

Thankfully, City Square Mall has Airzone, the world’s first indoor suspended net playground right here in Singapore.

A standard ticket costs $20 for a 50-minute session, but there are special promos if you intend to buy more or return to play another day.

Knowing just how much fun the little ones will have, you’ll likely have to fork out a bit more, but hey, at least you get a $10 voucher out of it. You can even join in if the games look irresistible.

Otherwise, you can relax and catch a movie at Golden Village, at the topmost level of the mall.

With more movies screening in theatres soon, you’ll be in for an exciting cinematic experience.

Sure, a few movie tickets won’t add up to $100, but mix-and-match up to 3 same-day receipts including your tickets and you’ll get that voucher for sure.

First 3,000 patrons get $10 vouchers

Saving your receipts is a habit that many savvy shoppers practice. But you’re probably wondering how many bills you can combine to claim your voucher.

With a max of 3 same day combined receipts, head to Level 2’s Customer Service Counter to exchange for your voucher. All of City Square Mall’s stores will be participating in the offer, so schedule your next WFH haul from 4 Sep – 4 Oct wisely.

Only the first 3,000 redemptions will be eligible for a $10 voucher with a minimum $100 spent, or $150 including groceries.

Citibank credit cardholders can claim an extra $10 voucher if they swipe for payment. All redemptions are limited to once per day, per customer.

Make WFH great again

From the looks of it, WFH will likely last a while, so take this chance to stock up on good food for your personal pantry.

And while you’re at that, there’s no harm sprucing up your style to wow friends when you meet them for an occasional meal.

For how 2020 has turned out so far, we all definitely deserve a little extra for working hard & tahan-ing the inconveniences the pandemic has brought about.

