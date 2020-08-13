800 Migrant Workers In Cleared Dormitory Quarantined Again

Singapore has reported declining new daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days — hopefully a trend that we’re on our way to containing the spread of the coronavirus.

But for an unnamed dormitory in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had some unfortunate news for 800 residents who reside there on Wednesday (12 Aug).

These 800 newly quarantined workers are part of 22,800 workers still serving out their “quarantine period“, confirmed MOH.

Not the first new case found in cleared dormitory

This isn’t the first time new Covid-19 cases were found in already “cleared dormitories”, shared the authorities in a joint statement, reports TODAY Online.

It was previously reported that all dorms in Singapore had been given the all-clear, except “17 standalone blocks in 6 purpose-built dormitories” — these abodes were repurposed as “quarantine centres”.

But nearing the end of their quarantine period, this batch of 800 workers will undergo further tests once more.

Case count may remain high in coming days

Finally, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) added that all migrant workers living in dormitories have already undergone a round of Covid-19 testing.

The ministry did not confirm with TODAY, which dormitory was affected by this new round of quarantine.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation to mitigate risks of similar new cases — and to conduct regular routine tests for workers in “higher risk settings”.

In MOH’s words,

We expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter.

Recreation trials for cleared dorm residents

For the residents who’ve been cleared, “small-scale trials” will allow them to visit “recreation centres” on their rest days to buy essentials, refurnish mobile plans & send money home.

We wish all affected workers a smooth quarantine period & a swift recovery to all new patients. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see our efforts to contain Covid-19 for good pay off soon.

