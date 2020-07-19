$1.04 Million Clementi HDB Flat Located Next To MRT Station, Above Bus Interchange & Mall

Everyone has a dream home that is probably out of the reach to the average non-Crazy Rich Asian.

However, not all of them are situated in private property areas. Some of them may be located in your HDB estate.

Take for example this HDB resale flat in Clementi that seems to be have everything going for it – location, size and a stunning view. No wonder someone is willing to pay $1.04 million to have it.

Flat located in Clementi central

The pricey flat in question is located on the top floor of Blk 441A, Clementi Avenue 3, according to EdgeProp.

The block is part of Clementi Towers, a cluster comprising 4 blocks — 441A, 441B, 442 and 443.

Note that the development is right smack in the middle of Clementi town central – meaning it’s above Clementi Mall and Clementi bus interchage, and right next to Clementi MRT station.

Obviously, there’s no better location in Clementi in terms of convenience.

For families with children, there are also a few schools nearby, including Clementi Primary School, Pei Tong Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School and Clementi Town Secondary School.

Stunning view pushes the price up

However, we think what pushes the price up for this flat is its stunning, unblocked view.

On a clear day, it’s possible to see the west coast of Singapore.

Spacious 5-room flats in the block

The 5-room flat is also rather spacious at 1,248 square feet (sq ft), which according to the seller’s agent Aaron Wan is uncommon in the resale market.

In fact, the whole block has such spacious 5-room flats, which Mr Wan said are a better deal compared with private developments in the same area.

Flat snapped up quickly, buyer payed in cash

It’s no wonder that the flat was snapped up quickly after being on the market for just 10 days.

The transaction was concluded within one day, EdgeProp quoted Mr Wan as saying.

What’s more, the buyer may have been wanted a quick deal, as he paid for the whole flat in cash.

Buyers are elderly couple

Mr Wan also said that the buyers are an elderly couple who used to live in a landed property in the West Coast.

The seller, on the other hand, had recently bought a condominium unit, but was moving temporarily into a rental home.

Thus, the seller’s timeline was more flexible, which suited the buyers.

As the leasehold on the property is 91 years, there’s still a long left on its lease.

Other units in the block have sold for similar prices

The unit isn’t the only one to sell for more than $1 million – it’s just the current record holder.

In 2016, a similar unit of the same size in Blk 441A sold for $1.005 million – the first resale unit to sell for more than $1 million.

In July 2019, a unit of 1,280 sq ft sold for $1.038 million.

Another 1,248 sq ft flat in Blk 441A was let go for $1 million in January this year.

Clementi Towers is popular

Clearly, the flats in Clementi Towers are popular among buyers who can afford them.

And we can see why, with the amazing view and excellent location.

The dream of owning a similar home will inspire us to work hard to achieve it.

