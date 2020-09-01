CNB Seizes $15,000 Worth Of Drugs At Sentosa, Simei & Anchorvale, 5 Arrested

Singapore is well-known for serving heavy penalties when it comes to drug offences.

Individuals found guilty with possession, distribution, and consumption of these illegal substances risk imprisonment, strokes of cane, or worse — the mandatory death penalty.

Sadly, these consequences have not deterred several suspects, who were arrested for suspected drug activities on Monday (31 Aug).

Source

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) detained 5 Singaporeans, comprising 3 men and 2 women aged between 27 and 37.

4 of them were found with drugs in 2 hotel rooms in Sentosa, while the other was nabbed in Anchorvale.

CNB seizes drugs like cannabis & ketamine at 3 locations

According to a media release by CNB, they carried out drug raids in Sentosa, Anchorvale and Simei.

In total, CNB officers have seized about:

622g of cannabis

21g of ketamine

22 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

17 Erimin-5 tablets

4 pieces of LSD (lysergide)

Cash amounting to $25,950 were also found. The estimated worth of the drugs seized are close to $15,000.

CNB arrested 27-year-old male in Anchorvale after discovering drugs

On 31 Aug, CND officers first raided a residence along Anchorvale Road belonging to a 27-year-old male.

Source

After a search was conducted, they found 10 packets of cannabis, weighing about 524g.

Raids at 2 Sentosa hotel rooms

Later in a subsequent operation, officers conducted another raid at 2 hotel rooms in Sentosa. CNB did not identify the name of the hotel.

In the first room, they arrested a 30-year-old male and 27-year-old female, seizing:

42g of cannabis

1 ‘Ecstasy’ tablet

2 pieces of LSD (lysergide)

The 30-year-old male was then brought to his residence along Simei Street 1. There, officers seized 48g of cannabis and cash amounting to $25,950.

Male suspect in second hotel room lived along Changi Road

In the second hotel room at the same Sentosa hotel, officers detained a 37-year-old male and 33-year-old female.

They also seized:

8g of cannabis

9g of ketamine

13 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

7 Erimin-5 tablets

2 pieces of LSD (lysergide)

Source

The 30-year-old male was later brought to his residence along Changi Road. Officers further recovered about 12g of ketamine, 8 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 10 Erimin-5 tablets.

Investigations are ongoing

CNB confirmed that investigations are ongoing. They also mentioned that the 662g of cannabis seized from the aforementioned raids could feed 88 abusers for a week.

Drug consumption and abuse are a social problem. Dependence on substances are often known to cause breakdowns in relationships, especially familial ones.

We commend the CNB officers for their successful raid. Hopefully, they can get to the bottom of these cases and curb further instances of drug possession in our community.

Featured image adapted from CNB and Visit Singapore.