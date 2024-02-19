Shopper in M’sia forced to buy more than 10 caps after spilling coffee on them

Shopper pays for more than 10 caps after spilling coffee on them

To prevent accidents, some stores put up signs discouraging customers from bringing in food and drinks.

Unfortunately, a mishap happened at a store in Malaysia recently when a shopper spilt coffee all over several caps on display.

They ended up paying a dear amount, as more than 10 caps were stained.

Shopper spills coffee on more than 10 branded caps

Crediting the story to a user named AmiraHenna99, Facebook page Penang Kini posted about the coffee-spilling incident on Saturday (17 Feb).

Accompanying the post was a series of photos showing the aftermath of the messy accident.

The first picture showed a spilt cup of coffee with its contents splattered all across the shelves, some caps and the floor below.

These weren’t just ordinary caps either, as they appeared to be baseball caps by American lifestyle brand New Era.

These caps are known for representing various Major League Baseball teams such as the New York Yankees, LA Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox.

According to the New Era Singapore website, a similar-looking New York Yankees cap retails for S$59.

In the caption, the shopper said they had to buy all the caps that they spilt the coffee on.

Judging by the photos, they likely paid for more than 10 caps. Hence, one can imagine the extent of the financial damage to the shopper.

Netizens say the shopowner got lucky for selling so many caps

Having paid dearly for their mistake, the shopper reminded others to never bring food into a retail store.

At the same time, the post went viral on Facebook, with more than 1,900 reactions since it was shared on Saturday (17 Feb).

Some netizens tried to comfort the shopper by helping them look on the bright side, like one who said that they could wear caps in different colours to match their ‘outfit of the day’ (OOTD).

Another said that the shopper could gift their friends one cap each and receive blessings for their kindness.

On the other hand, many congratulated the shop owner for getting ‘lucky’ and selling so many caps in one go.

Knowing the price of one cap alone, we definitely feel secondhand pain for the shopper’s wallet.

That said, not all spilling accidents end on such an expensive note, as one GrabFood rider can attest.

Featured image adapted from Penang Kini on Facebook.