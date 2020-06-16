ComfortDelGro Driving Centre Trainers Have To Wear Goggles & Masks During Lessons

As Singapore embarks on Phase 2 this Friday (19 Jun), most segments of our economy will be allowed to reopen again.

While ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) at Ubi has not announced when it will resume operations again, it has implemented a whole suite of measures to protect both its trainers and students when the green light is eventually given.

Image from ComfortDelGro

Some of these measures include the installation of a plastic shield in its training cars and making it mandatory for trainers to wind down windows during lessons.

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre to install shield on all 163 cars

According to CDC’s press release, the “Instructor Coaching Shield” will be installed in all 163 of its training cars.

Made from a “soft plastic material”, the 0.88mm-thick screen is fixed to the inner roofing of the car. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the ones installed on ComfortDelgro taxis.

Image from ComfortDelGro

While it separates trainer and student for the most part, a gap in the shield allows the instructor to grab the steering wheel or the handbrake should and when the need arises.

Image from ComfortDelGro

Both trainer and student can still look into the mirrors on the sides of the vehicle with the shield installed. Visibility at night will also not be affected.

Driving instructors have to wind down windows during lesson

In addition to the protective shield, instructors and learners will also be required to put on masks during their lessons.

Trainers, in particular, will also be required to don goggles and wind down the window whenever they are holding a lesson.

Image from ComfortDelGro

As an added precaution, each training car, together with the installed shield, will undergo thorough disinfection after each training session.

Hope businesses will take necessary precautions when they reopen

While the commencement of Phase 2 will see operations resume for most segments of our economy, we’re glad that CDC is not taking this lightly and has laid out measures to protect its trainers and students when they are eventually allowed to resume operations.

We hope other driving centres, as well as establishments in other sectors, will put in place necessary measures to safeguard their employees and customers too.

