Concrete Slab Falls Directly On Car In KL, 25-Year-Old Female Driver Rescued By Public

Life is short, and sometimes shorter than you might imagine.

You may be young and healthy, take care of yourself and live carefully, but your life can still be over in an instant.

That nearly happened to a 25-year-old woman while she was driving in Kuala Lumpur, when a concrete slab from above fell directly onto her car.

Incredibly, she lived, and sustained just minor injuries.

Woman drove under expressway construction

In the incident at about 5.45pm on Saturday (19 Sep), the woman was driving on a road that was directly under the construction of a new expressway, reported The Malay Mail.

That’s when a concrete slab with an area of about 1 square metre somehow became dislodged from the parapetic wall of the flyover above.

It fell directly on her Proton Saga.

Woman rescued by the public

Miraculously, the female driver wasn’t killed by the slab.

She was rescued from the car by members of the public, the Malay Mail quoted the police as saying.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, and suffered not much more than an injured left hand.

She was the only occupant of the car, and no other cars were involved, according to reports.

However, the incident caused the already-busy road to be congested with traffic.

The police had to divert traffic, and managed to reopen the road only after 2 hours.

The traffic chaos is illustrated in this video of the aftermath, which shows the packed road and frustrated motorists blaring their horns.

Stop-work order issued

Following the incident, construction work on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) was stopped.

The developers of the project, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd, issued a statement to the media over Twitter on Saturday (19 Sep) night, saying the SUKE Emergency Response Team had gone to the scene to control traffic and remove the car.

SUKE also removed the parapet wall from the flyover under construction, it said.

It apologised for the inconvenience, and said it would fully cooperate with the authorities over the incident.

Woman could have suffered much worse fate

While the incident caused much inconvenience for motorists and remedial work for SUKE, imagine if the woman had suffered a much worse fate.

The possible consequences are too horrific to bear thinking about, and that’s why a thorough investigation should be undertaken by SUKE and the authorities to determine how this could have happened.

The woman may have fortunately cheated death, but that doesn’t make this incident no less serious.

