Mediacorp Airing Party Speeches For 6 Constituencies On 7 Jul, Includes Jamus Lim’s Team In Sengkang GRC

With the ongoing pandemic, GE2020 campaigns have largely been moved to TV and social media, so citizens can familiarise themselves with the candidates without putting themselves at risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Since last week, Mediacorp has been airing speeches by political candidates competing for constituencies across the island.

Today (7 Jul), we can expect to hear candidates from 6 more constituencies. Those contesting the newly-carved Sengkang GRC will be making an appearance today — so you’re likely to see Dr Jamus Lim on the big screen again.

Constituency speeches for Sembawang & Sengkang GRC airing today

Candidates speaking today (7 Jul) will include those from the following constituencies:

Pioneer SMC

Potong Pasir SMC

Punggol West SMC

Radin Mas SMC

Sembawang GRC

Sengkang GRC

The speeches from Sengkang GRC candidates might be the last to air today, but perhaps they’re saving the most anticipated for last, as Jamus oppa will be making his speech then.

The 44-year-old impressed many Singaporeans during a political debate last Wednesday (1 Jul) with his eloquent speech. Here are some of his best moments during the exchange.

Ms Raeesah Khan, who recently came under fire for her past comments on race, is also part of Jamus’ team. We can expect to hear from her as well.

The WP team is competing for Sengkang GRC, and will go head to head against the People’s Action Party (PAP) team, led by Mr Ng Chee Meng.

Other notable candidates that you’ll likely hear from today include:

Jose Raymond (SPP) — Potong Pasir SMC

Sun Xueling (PAP) — Punggol West SMC

Tan Chen Chen (WP) — Punggol West SMC

Ong Ye Kung (PAP) — Sembawang GRC

Tune in from 7pm for party speeches

Singaporeans can tune in to the following platforms today (7 Jul) and tomorrow (8 Jul) from 7pm to find out more about what candidates can offer for their constituents.

We wish them all the best in their constituency speeches tonight.

