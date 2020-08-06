Converse 1-For-1 Deals On Sneakers & Apparel Till 10 Aug, In All Outlets Islandwide

National Day is only a few days away, and sneakerheads can celebrate with multiple pairs of classic chucks.

Converse Singapore has announced that they’ll be running 1-for-1 deals on sneakers from Friday (7 Aug) to Monday (10 Aug) at all their outlets nationwide.

Their IMM and Changi City Point factory outlets will also be running additional promos for tees and accessories so you can refresh your wardrobe.

Here’s a list of all the Converse outlets you can check out if you’re interested:

Takashimaya S.C.

Ion Orchard

Vivocity

Bugis Junction

NEX

JEM

Jurong Point

Queensway

Causeway Point

Tampines Mall

We’ll run you through their most tempting deals, so you’ll know what to grab while safe distancing.

1-for-1 deals on classic Chuck Taylors

Fashion-forward females who love lilac should keep their eyes on the Seasonal Colour Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, which will surely add a pop of colour to your outfits.

When in doubt, you can always wear these red chucks that are guaranteed to steal the spotlight.

Since you can grab another pair of sneakers, consider these minimalist Converse Chuck 70 obsidian shoes. We predict this classic pair will still be in style even in the distant future.

We believe you can never go wrong with these grey chucks that will match any ensemble.

Whether you’re shopping for groceries or hanging out with friends, it seems to be perfect for any casual occasion.

1-for-1 deals on eco-friendly shoes

Consumers on the lookout for sustainable products should get their hands on the Renew Cotton Chuck Taylor shoes.

This gorgeous footwear is made of 30% recycled cotton canvas sourced from scraps in their factory, which contributes to a waste-less future.

From the same collection, you can grab these feel-good blue chucks for change with an eco-friendly twist.

Getting it in blue may help to remember the oceans that need our action.

1-for-1 deals on self-love collection

Converse’s Love Fearlessly collection is a collaboration with illustrator Tiffany Tan. This line of sneakers aims to promote self-love, and you can get them for less thanks to their 1-for-1 deals.

The Chuck 70 Hi Love Fearlessly Photon sneakers have tiny heart pinstripes and an inspiring “LOVE FEARLESSLY” message. If you ever feel insecure, these shoes will remind you to keep loving yourself in spite of your imperfections.

Give yourself a pat on the back with this heartwarming Chuck 70 Ox Love Fearlessly shoes. Life may be tough, but don’t forget to reward yourself for staying strong.

Additional promos

Apart from their 1-for-1 deals on sneakers, the factory outlets at IMM and Changi City Point will also run promos on apparel and accessories.

Here are more promos to keep in mind:

Additional 50% off 2nd pair of footwear

National Day Sale bundle at $55 (Classic white Chuck Taylor All Star Ox + City Tee)

Buy 2 get 1 free for tees

Additional 50% off 2nd piece of accessories

Safe distancing protocols for shoppers

Due to the pandemic, Converse will be implementing additional guidelines to keep patrons safe.

Unlike past sales, only a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the store, including the shop staff. Shoppers that don’t want to endure extremely long queues can join the waiting list and get notified about their turn through by phone.

Each shopper can only stay in the store for a maximum of 20 minutes, so everyone can get a chance to enter. So you better have an idea about the items you’d like to grab beforehand.

Converse Singapore Sale from 7 to 10 Aug

Some of our sneakers have been subject to wear and tear from constant use, and this sale may be the best time to replace them.

The Converse Singapore sale will have 1-for-1 lobang deals on their classic footwear, so mark your calendars. Interested shoppers can follow their Facebook page to get updates.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to snag several pairs of new kicks that will let you walk in comfort.

Date: 7th to 10th Aug (Fri – Mon)

Locations: All outlets nationwide

Operating Hours: 11am-9:30pm

All images courtesy of Converse Singapore.