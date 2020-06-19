Corgis Aren’t HDB-Approved & Their Coats Aren’t Easy To Manage, So Adopters With Experience Preferred

Many wish that they could be like the the Queen of England and come home to corgis every day, but now their dream could actually come true.

That’s because Voices for Animals (VFA) welfare group has six corgis up for adoption.

The registered society of animal lovers posted the news on Facebook on Wednesday (17 Jun), setting out a few questions that potential adopters must answer.

Corgis are aged 6 & above

All the corgis up for adoption are female, according to the VFA.

5 of them have a brown-and-white coat, and 1 has a tri-colour coat. All of them are 6 years old and above.

Here’s a video of 2 of the cute critters.

Raising corgis isn’t that easy

While it’s tempting to be able to own one of these adorable dogs, they’re not as easy to take care as you might think.

Many locals may have prior experience petting and cuddling them at a dog cafe, but raising a corgi is on another level.

These furkids require patience from a committed and loving family. Thus, VFA prefers those who have prior experience with raising corgis.

Firstly, as corgis are not an HDB-approved breed, VFA prefers owners who already have the resources and commitment to care for these furry animals.

Also, the animal welfare group warns that some of the corgis can get along with other dogs, but others can’t. Some can also get rather skittish, and so aren’t suitable for a family with young children.

Moreover, this breed sheds a lot of fur, so their coats are not easy to manage. Their short legs and long bodies put them at risk of spinal issues, so don’t be surprised if you have to make multiple vet visits.

Applicants must undergo interview and screening

Due to all these requirements, those who want to adopt the corgis can’t just come and take them away, but have to undergo an interview and screening.

Interested applicants can email VFA with answers to their 23-question survey, which has questions like:

Any experience with raising dogs?

Any experience with raising corgis?

Current household members?

Does the family have any current pets? If so, please state all of them.

If you have pets, who is your current vet and at which clinic? (VFA will verify this with the clinic)

Any young kids?

The exhaustive list of questions can be seen on VFA’s Facebook post.

Successful applicants will be informed when they’ll be able to meet the dogs via email. This will be followed by a pre-scheduled face-to-face interview and screening.

VFA prefers interested parties who provide information about their family. Hence, those who send an email without an introduction will not be entertained.

If you’re still interested, you may email VFA president Derrick Tan at [email protected] Only selected parties will receive a reply, and the society will not reply to Facebook private messages.

Corgis require commitment

Cute corgi comics and merchandise may fuel our desire to apply to adopt them, but remember that raising a pet requires commitment.

If you’re not ready to raise these furkids, please reconsider your interest. You can also do your research on the pros and cons of raising a corgi so you can make an informed decision.

Remember, if you adopt a dog before you’re ready, or if your circumstances change in the future making raising the dog troublesome, the one who loses out the most in the end is the dog, not you.

We sincerely hope that this batch of corgis will be able to find their forever homes.

Have you raised a corgi? Share your experiences in the comments.

