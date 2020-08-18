Witnesses Sought For Corporation Road Accident On 18 Aug

Road accidents may have decreased since the start of the year according to the police, but those involving motorcycles are still worryingly common.

A road accident took place Tuesday (18 Aug) along Corporation Road located in Jurong West, according to the friend of one of those involved.

They’re spreading the info so that they can find a witness or dashcam footage of the incident.

Corporation Road accident involves bike and Volkswagen

The incident took place at 2.35pm today (18 Aug) at Corporation Road.

A motorbike and blue Volkswagen were involved in the accident, with the Volkswagen’s passenger seat door suffering dents.

The left-side window was also smashed into bits, along with the now-dented mirror.

SCDF paramedics arrived on the scene, and pictures show that they were primarily attending to the biker, who appeared to have been flung from the bike upon impact.

The biker had to be carried on to a stretcher, although an update from his friend assured us that he’s fine.

A video shows a GrabFood rider, perhaps the biker’s friend, at the scene with the paramedics. You can view the video here.

According to the person taking the video, the bike’s front tire might have locked, causing the accident.

Appeal for witnesses

Although the ones involved in the accident appear to be okay, there was considerable damage to the vehicles. We hope they’re covered by insurance.

If anyone happened to be at the scene or had a dashcam, do reach out to the man on Facebook.

We’re lucky that there were no fatalities, and hopefully witnesses will step forward to provide evidence.

