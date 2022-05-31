Couple Allows Son To ‘Drive’ BMW In Katong, Netizens Condemn Dangerous Act

Footage Shows Couple Letting Young Son ‘Drive’ BMW In Katong

All parents may have different parenting styles, including the way they choose to entertain their children.

While opinions can be divided over methods like placating them with electronic devices, most people appear to agree that what a family did recently is far from okay.

On Friday (27 May), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of a couple taking their young son on a joyride.

The video showed the little boy, who looks no older than five years old, seated in the driver’s seat, with his hands placed on the steering wheel.

A pair of hands — presumably that of his mother — was also visible on the wheel, as they guided the boy’s hands while he was ‘driving’.

The video gained widespread attention on Facebook. Most netizens condemned the act, saying it was a dangerous thing to do.

Father films wife & son getting into BMW for ‘driving lesson’

In the video’s caption, SG Road Vigilante stated that the mother and son were conducting a ‘driving lesson’ in a blue BMW along Goodman Road.

In the 21-second clip, the pair can be seen walking happily in a sheltered car park, supposedly towards the family vehicle.

The clip then cuts to the ‘driving lesson’, with the enthusiastic boy sitting on his mother’s lap, his hands on the steering wheel guided by hers.

A few seconds later, a male voice from the passenger seat, presumably the father’s, remarks, “Why you so good? Can teach me?”

The mother then added, “Can don’t go so fast? I very scared.” Both adults sound audibly amused as the mother guided the young boy along.

Boy continues ‘driving’ BMW to Goodman Road

While it’s hard to determine the speed, the car didn’t seem to be moving too slowly.

What’s clear though, is that they were driving on a primarily straight lane along Goodman Road.

Towards the end of the clip, however, the car makes a left turn, probably to Boscombe Road, with the boy’s hands still placed on the steering wheel.

The video then ends, leaving viewers wondering what happened next.

Netizens call out dangerous behaviour

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 400 comments, with many netizens calling the family out for their actions.

Since the clip is now online, one netizen pointed out that the authorities could easily track down the family and take necessary disciplinary actions.

Others expressed their concern for safety, should an accident happen while the child is at the wheel.

Safety is no joking matter

While it can be difficult to keep children occupied, there are many other ways to entertain them without putting anyone in danger.

Though the mother was guiding her child, one wrong swipe of the wheel or any other misstep could have led to an accident.

Hopefully, the parents will be more careful and avoid engaging in such dangerous activities with their child again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.