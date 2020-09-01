COURTS BTO Sale Has Discounts On TVs & Fridges For Couples

Collecting your BTO keys is one of the biggest leaps of faith you can take as a couple in Singapore.

But it’s also just the first step in a long journey as a new homeowner. Filling your flat to make it truly a home is a process that takes immense patience, money & sheer hard work.

That doesn’t mean you’re on your own, however. Besides relying on bae’s input, there are plenty of other couples facing the same sofa or smart TV screen decisions as you.

Enter COURTS’ sale for new homeowners to ‘group buy’ BTO essentials till 13 Sep.

If you’re in the market for a new sofa or Nespresso machine, here’s how you can cart out more savings simply by jio-ing another couple for the ride.

Homeware, kitchen appliances & bedding from $5

With an extensive catalogue of items lined up for a showroom shopping session IRL, expect a clean sweep of toaster ovens, bedroom & living deals from $5.

If you’re looking for a spare pillow to hug while you Work-From-Home, this budget $5 Sleep Clinic’s Polyester Pillow will definitely be a steal.

Single mattress prices also start from $65 — a backup bed if you need a little space from bae after a fight, or are looking for something to let your kiddos rest easy.

Double date with BTO couples for extra discounts

Getting a second opinion on big ticket items is definitely an essential cost-saving habit we should foster.

But you may not be dating your significant other for their taste in selecting toaster ovens. That’s what your BFFs are for.

Cornell 9L Oven Toaster – $28 (UP $63)

A double date could be a great way to ensure you’re well-equipped to choose between models of rice cookers for your new homes.

Tefal 1.8L Congee Rice Cooker – $69 (UP $89.90)

Say goodbye to Uncle Roger’s nightmare goopy fried rice, if you have one of these units to crown your kitchens.

Depending on the turnout, COURTS has shared they’ll be better able to negotiate discounts for couples who cart out in group buys for this event.

Philips 2000W Steam Iron – $55 (UP $79)

Walking away from the sale with their $55 Phillips steam iron of choice, will also keep crumpled work dress shirts & blouses at bay.

Up to 50% off smart TVs & soundbars for home cinemas

Cinenophiles who’ve been dying to DIY their own surround sound theatre spaces, should definitely check out half-priced TVs & discounted audio equips in store too.

Image courtesy of COURTS

Besides Sony’s widescreen 4K LED TV priced competitively at $1,299 (UP: $2,599), Sharp’s offerings look pretty on point.

Sharp 60’’ 4K HDR Android TV – $1,299 (UP $2,899)

With high-res graphics & balanced lighting, you won’t have to squint through the battle of Winterfell when you’re re-bingeing all 8 seasons of Game of Thrones with the fam.

No home theatre is complete without a solid sound system. That’s why audio deals like this Samsung Soundbar going at 40% off, among others, may be softer on the wallets.

Samsung Soundbar 360W – $699 (UP $1,199)

Now that you’ve kitted out your smart starter HDB flat, let’s move into the heart of every home — the dining room.

Dining, furniture & home accessories

The way to the fam’s heart is through their stomach, and most Singaporean families can attest to wanting an inviting dining space to enjoy homecooked meals.

Belmont 5-Pc Extendable Dining Set – $499 (UP $1,399)

Image courtesy of COURTS

Since most young families don’t need a big dining table – you may want to consider getting an extendable version – especially when the third kid comes along.

Free aircons & digital letterbox lock, while stocks last

Of course, the sale at the flagship COURTS outlet will be subject to a limited number of participants thanks to safe-distancing requirements.

Each household will get a homeowner starter kit & a digital letterbox lock.

If you’re interested in heading down, do head over to COURTS’ website to register for free admission on these slots:

5 Sep (Sat), 9am-12pm

6 Sep (Sun), 9am-12pm

12 Sep (Sat), 9am-12pm

13 Sep (Sun), 9am-12pm

With a minimum spend, you’ll also be able to claim free aircons. MS News readers who RSVP by 4 Sep, can redeem a complimentary digital letterbox lock too.

Do note that these offers are on a first-come, first-served basis & while stocks last.

As slots are limited, we’d advise you to jio other interested couples in your circle to sign up as well.

Use home delivery services wisely

As this shopping spree is intended to happen IRL at the showroom, all the barang barang you’ve bought can be delivered straight to your doorstep for $39.90, if you aren’t coming by car.

More deets on how to arrange that here.

But if you intend to drive, free parking is available onsite. Here’s the Google Map pin if you intend to head down.

COURTS Megastore (Tampines Retail Park)

Date: 5-6 Sep & 12-13 Sep

Time: 9am-12pm

Address: 50 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528766

Nearest MRT: Tampines & Pasir Ris MRT, free shuttle bus services here.

Homemaking in the time of Covid-19

Though the ‘Circuit Breaker’ was a real bummer, we’ve gotten creative with how we’ve spent our time holed up in our man caves — or woman caves.

We couldn’t catch Marvel movies in theatres, so we settled for DIY home cinemas with freshly microwaved popcorn or transformed our kitchen countertops into professional muffin stands.

These new post-CB hobbies have brought a paradigm shift in the way we conceptualise our BTO living spaces.

Shuttling between our home & office working spaces in the near future will be our new normal — and our home cinemas, gaming nooks & Circuit Baker kitchens will be great places to make memories with our loved ones in 2021.

