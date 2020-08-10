S’pore Confirms 188 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 188 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (10 Aug).

Majority are among workers staying in dorms, as they undergo testing after finishing their isolation periods.

1 case in the community is a Singaporean.

There are also 12 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s report brings the total case count to 55,292 so far.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times.