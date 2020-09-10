Singapore Confirms 63 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (10 Sep).

2 in the community include a Singaporeans and a Work Pass holder.

There are 6 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s numbers bring our total so far to 57,229.

More cases emerging in workers’ dorms

Majority of the cases continue to be among workers staying in dormitories, with such cases making up for 87% or 55 out of the 63 reported today.

Just yesterday (9 Sep), MOH reported 31 cases at Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory alone.

Since most of the recent cases have been asymptomatic, detection has largely been the result of a thorough surveillance programme.

Source

Hopefully with that in place, the authorities can contain the infections and prevent them from spreading further.

Stay cautious & responsible

Though most of our social activities and some travel have resumed, these aren’t reasons for us to let our guards down.

The risk of infection is still present, so we have to continue abiding by the health and safety precautions in place.

Source

We’ve made great progress so far in bringing the number of cases down, so let’s continue working towards suppressing them completely.

In due time, our efforts will hopefully pay off, and we can eventually return to the pre-pandemic days.

Featured image adapted from U.S. News.