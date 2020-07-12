S’pore Confirms 178 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 178 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (12 Jul).

Besides the majority in workers’ dormitories, there’s only 1 case in the community, who’s a Singaporean.

MOH also confirmed 1 imported case. Today’s numbers bring the total to 45,961 cases so far.

Numbers still stable after Polling Day

Despite concerns about large crowds on Polling Day (10 Jul), number of cases in the community remain low and stable.

Of course, it may still be early to tell, but we hope that the trend will continue and even improve as the days pass.

As we reach almost a month after Phase 2 began, we still have some ways to go before we can get the virus under control.

Continue to be vigilant & responsible

You may be excited to catch up with old friends, or discuss the recent GE2020 results, but make sure you abide by safety precautions while doing so.

The fight against Covid-19 is far from over, and it takes each and every one of us to keep pushing down the number of daily cases.

Till a vaccine is developed, we have to continue being vigilant, and adjust to the ‘new normal’.

