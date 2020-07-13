S’pore Confirms 322 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 322 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (13 Jul), many of whom are still in workers’ dormitories.

Cases in the community are back up to 11, after only 1 was reported yesterday (12 Jul).

Of these, 2 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) while the rest are Work Pass holders. There are also 5 imported cases.

Today’s numbers bring the total to 46,283 so far.

More Covid-19 cases due to backlog from Polling Day

As the Government had declared Polling Day on Friday (10 Jul) a Public Holiday (PH), Covid-19 tests were also put on hold, thus creating a backlog.

According to MOH, labs conducted fewer tests over the Polling Day PH on 10 and 11 Jul, and only resumed them in full order yesterday (12 Jul).

The numbers today thus consist of unreported cases between 10 to 12 Jul.

Risk of infection still present

With Phase 2 in full swing and even more places for leisurely activities reopening, we can expect more people milling about outside.

This also means greater risk of infection, which we can only curb by adhering to health and safety measures to a tee.

Wearing masks and sanitising regularly are absolutely necessary, and so is maintaining a safe distance between you and the next person.

Maintain social responsibility

Social responsibility begins with each and every one of us — stay home if you feel unwell, and postpone any meetups to another time.

You’ll be doing your loved ones a huge favour by prioritising their welfare.

There’ll be more time for proper hangouts again once the situation improves, in due time. Till then, let’s do our best to minimise infection risks.

