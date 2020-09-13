Singapore Confirms 49 Covid-19 Cases On 13 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 49 new Covid-19 cases today (13 Sep). This brings the national tally to 57,406.

Of the 49, there are:

1 work pass holder — the only community case today

8 imported cases

All 8 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

4 community cases announced yesterday linked to previous clusters

To recap yesterday’s (12 Sep) updates, Singapore made early confirmation of 42 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, with 4 community infections.

The 4, all of whom are linked to previous clusters, comprise:

1 Permanent Resident (PR)

3 work pass holders

28 of the 42 involved workers living in dormitories, while another 10 were imported cases.

10 imported cases yesterday serving SHNs

Amongst the 10 imported cases:

2 are Singaporeans

5 are PRs who returned to Singapore from India on 30 & 31 Aug.

2 are work pass holders currently employed in Singapore touched down from the Philippines on 29 Aug and Germany on 30 Aug

1 is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder, who is also the spouse of a Singaporean who arrived from India on 5 Sep.

All are currently serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) at dedicated facilities in Singapore.

Based on an overall look at the statistics, MOH said the number of new cases in the community has gone down, from an average of 3 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 2 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also dropped, from an average of 2 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 1 per day in the past week.

Too early to be complacent

Singapore has shown significant progress in flattening the curve. We hope that the authorities will continue to swiftly pick up cases at high risk areas, and successfully curb community infections for good.

In the meantime, we should continue to be socially responsible and vigilant in the fight against Covid-19. It’s too early to put our guard down now.

