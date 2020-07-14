S’pore Confirms 347 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Jul).

Numbers in the community are back down to 7, of which 1 is a Singaporean. There are also 2 imported cases from individuals who were serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s report is a new high after the shocking increase yesterday (13 Jul), due to the clearance of backlogged cases from the Polling Day holiday.

Daily Covid-19 cases may rise in coming days

MOH warns that numbers may rise as workers in purpose-built dormitories finish their isolation periods, and undergo Covid-19 testing.

This is especially among those from dorms with higher risk of infections.

The new development comes at the heels of updates that MOH has been efficiently clearing a vast number of dorms of positive cases recently.

The latest press release states that they’ve cleared over 215,000 workers, or “two-thirds of those living in dormitories”. More will be cleared by end Jul, pushing the stats up to 80%.

Testing of all dormitory residents, however, will only be complete by mid-Aug.

Community cases remain stable

Outside of the dorms, cases in the community remain low, as we approach a month into Phase 2 of reopening.

But as other cities announce a second lockdown, let’s do our parts to ensure Singapore avoids that, so we can continue enjoying our new freedom.

Stay safe, monitor your health, and adhere to precautionary measures.

Featured image adapted from The New York Times.