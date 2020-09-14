Singapore Confirms 48 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Sep).

While there are no community cases today, there are 5 among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s figures bring our total tally so far to 57,454.

New batch of free masks for all residents

As masks become staples in our daily lives, organisations are making them more accessible to everyone.

All Singapore residents will be able to collect their free Temasek Foundation masks in a week from today (14 Sep).

Available in different colours as well as kids’ sizes this time, there’ll be enough to cater to everyone.

Those who wish to purchase more pieces or colours should remember to pre-order online by 2 Oct.

Safer practices to protect Singapore residents

Besides providing residents with proper protection, the Government is also taking more cautious steps towards regulating activities.

Companies, for example, are advised to stagger work hours to reduce peak period commuter crowds.

F&B establishments are also becoming more stringent with safe management measures to ensure customer safety.

All in all, with everyone taking greater responsibility, we can hopefully overcome this pandemic soon enough.

Featured image adapted from Asian Development Bank on Flickr.