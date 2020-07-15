S’pore Confirms 249 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 249 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (15 Jul).

All 16 cases in the community are Work Pass holders. There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

The overall count has been on the rise recently, as MOH revealed that workers completing their isolation period are only just about to get tested.

Cases in the community still stable

Despite the higher total, the number of cases in the community remains low, almost a month into Phase 2 of reopening.

Since many of us are already out socialising, this statistic is rather positive and reflective of how responsible most people are.

Let’s continue our vigilance and not let our guards down.

No more patients in the ICU

In a recent development too, we no longer have any patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after a 62-year-old man became Singapore’s 27th Covid-19 fatality.

He succumbed to complications from the infection yesterday (14 Jul), after spending over a month in hospital.

The patient had a history of the following illnesses:

diabetes mellitus

hypertension

hyperlipidaemia or high cholesterol

Our sincere condolences go to the victim’s family and friends, and we wish all the other patients a smooth recovery.

