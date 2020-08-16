Singapore Confirms 86 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 86 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 Aug).

2 in the community involve 1 Singaporeans and 1 Work Pass holder.

There are also 6 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s numbers bring our total case count so far to 55,747.

Situation gradually improving

Though we’re still reporting new cases daily, there is some consolation in the fact that various aspects of life are somewhat returning to normal.

Crowd sizes for events like weddings, funerals, and certain places of worship have been increased, allowing for greater participation.

More places for recreation have also opened up so Singapore residents can unwind.

And if all goes well, leisure travel may resume, albeit not entirely 2-way, if other countries set strict conditions.

Nevertheless, the semblance of normalcy we’re enjoying now is definitely a far cry from what we experienced during ‘Circuit Breaker’ not too long ago.

Singaporeans should continue being responsible

Needless to say, these improvements are all thanks to each and every one of our commitment towards fighting the virus together.

Let’s continue being vigilant and responsible, so we can overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and fully return to normal life.

Featured image adapted from Los Angeles Times.