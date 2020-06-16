MOH Confirms 151 New Cases Of Covid-19 On 16 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 151 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Tuesday (16 Jun).

This brings the nation’s total to 40,969.

Of the new cases, 2 come from the community, and involve work pass holders.

Meanwhile, the rest consist of migrant workers who live in dormitories.

MOH will release further details tonight.

S’pore will enter Phase 2 on 19 Jun

Yesterday, the government announced that Singapore will enter Phase 2 this Friday (19 Jun).

Under this new phase, citizens can start to dine-in at F&B establishments, and also gather in groups of not more than 5. However, the rule of wearing masks and being 1-metre apart still applies.

Hopefully, Singapore will manage a safe reopening, and keep the number of infections low while easing restrictions.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.