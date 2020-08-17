S’pore Confirms 91 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 91 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (17 Aug), with none in the community.

There are also 6 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s numbers bring our total so far to 55,838.

Optimistic fall in numbers but don’t be complacent

The recent streak of 2-digit daily case numbers is certainly a relief after months of reporting much higher counts each day.

Some credit goes to public responsibility and awareness in following safety advisories to curb the spread of infections.

However, we should not let our guards down just yet, especially now that more people are out and about in Phase 2 of reopening.

If we want to finally reach Phase 3, the onus is on us to continue being vigilant and carrying out our civic duties.

Continued government support through tough times

Beyond public health and safety, many of our concerns also include financial stability, especially in the current economic climate.

With many either out of jobs or forced to take pay cuts, we need all the help we can get.

Thankfully, the Government is aware, and has plans in the pipeline, such as the extension of the Job Support Scheme (JSS) and Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG).

Hopefully everyone, especially those in dire need, will receive the assistance they require to tide through these difficult times.

Featured image adapted from Deccan Herald.