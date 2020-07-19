Singapore Confirms 257 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Jul).

Majority are among workers staying in dormitories, while 8 are in the community.

Of the latter group, 2 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) and the rest are Work Pass holders. There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Phase 2 measures to continue for a while

With daily case numbers still hovering in the same range, we’re likely to stay in Phase 2 for a while, with no foreseeable signs of advancing to Phase 3 soon.

Safe distancing and wearing of protective masks are still obligatory, and groups should limit to no more than 5 people.

Likewise, though some travels have resumed, they’re mainly for business purposes and not leisure.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from MS News.