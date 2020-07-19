Singapore Confirms 257 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Jul).

Majority are among workers staying in dormitories, while 8 are in the community.

Of the latter group, 2 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) and the rest are Work Pass holders. There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Phase 2 measures to continue for a while

With daily case numbers still hovering in the same range, we’re likely to stay in Phase 2 for a while, with no foreseeable signs of advancing to Phase 3 soon.

Safe distancing and wearing of protective masks are still obligatory, and groups should limit to no more than 5 people.

Likewise, though some travels have resumed, they’re mainly for business purposes and not leisure.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from MS News.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR