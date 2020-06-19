S’pore Confirms 142 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Jun).

This is perhaps the lowest daily number we have seen in months, pointing towards a promising trend as we gradually lift ‘Circuit Breaker’ restrictions.

Our total now stands at 41,615.

A Prison inmate on a Social Visit Pass accounts for the single community case today. According to MOH, he had arrived in Singapore before border control measures kicked in.

Upon admission on 6 Jun, officials immediately separated him from the other inmates at Changi Prison Complex. He tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after.

No Covid-19 cases among Singaporeans or PRs

There are no cases among Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents (PRs) today.

As we officially enter Phase 2 of reopening after ‘Circuit Breaker’, let’s remember to stay vigilant despite the lifting of certain measures.

We’re not entirely safe from the virus yet, so do your due diligence to help keep yourself and the people around you safe.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

