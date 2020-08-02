Singapore Confirms 313 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 313 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (2 Aug).

Work Permit holders living in migrant worker dormitories continue to make the bulk of the cases.

Of the 313, there are:

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR)

5 imported cases.

All 5 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

IKEA Alexandra & Wisma Atria added to places of visit list

In MOH’s update yesterday (1 Aug), more locations have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period, dating back to 18 Jul.

Most recently, some of them have gone to IKEA Alexandra, Wisma Atria, Sunshine Place, Hillion Mall, and Causeway Point.

Other places of note in the past week are:

NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh (28 Rangoon Road)

Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub

Bugis Junction

myCK (478 Tampines Street 44)

Ramada at Zhongshan Park

Numbers could drastically decrease after next week

The government announced last month that we can expect to see all migrant worker dormitories to be cleared by the first week of August.

This doesn’t include 17 standalone blocks in 8 purpose-built dormitories that currently function as quarantine facilities.

If all goes well, we should be seeing the numbers drastically go down really soon. In the meantime, keep your masks and SafeEntry logs at the ready. And always, practise good hygiene.

