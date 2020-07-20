S’pore Confirms 123 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 123 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (20 Jul).

Of the 11 cases in the community, 5 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) while the 6 others are Work Pass holders.

There are also 2 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Imported cases among people on SHN

The resumption of travel, albeit for business purposes, has seen a rise in the number of imported cases recently.

As per protocol, however, individuals who enter Singapore on such trips will have to immediately serve their SHN upon arrival, meaning that they can’t be out and about until their 14-day self-isolation period ends.

The public can thus rest assured that cases detected among this group are in isolation, and do not pose a direct threat to the community.

Don’t let your guards down yet

Having said that, this is by no means reason for us to let our guards down just yet.

Even though the number of community cases have somewhat stabilised a month into Phase 2 of reopening, we are nowhere near the ideal count of zero.

Not to forget that experts have yet to find a viable Covid-19 vaccine that they can make available to everyone.

So until we’re confident that the situation is safe, and the MOH gives us the green light, let’s continue to be cautious.

