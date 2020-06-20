S’pore Confirms 218 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (20 Jun).

Among the 2 cases in the community, none are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs). This is the second consecutive day of that.

The 2 community cases are Work Pass holders. MOH will be releasing more details later tonight. Majority of the cases are still among Work Permit holders staying in dormitories.

Source

Today’s numbers bring Singapore’s total Covid-19 case tally to 41,833 so far.

Public to stay vigilant as we enter Phase 2

Though the number of Covid-19 cases has been stabilising recently, this is no cause for complacency.

If anything, Phase 2 post-‘Circuit Breaker’ only means that we have to be more vigilant, as more people leave their homes and socialise.

As much as we’re enjoying the slice of freedom, let’s remember to be responsible, and take care of each other’s health.

This is a developing story. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.