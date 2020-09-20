Singapore Confirms 18 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (20 Sep).

1 in the community is a Work Pass holder.

There are 4 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

The rest are among workers in dormitories. Today’s figures bring our total so far to 57,576.

Most cases still among workers living in dorms

As dormitory cases continue to make up the majority of Singapore’s daily reports, the authorities are stepping up checks there.

On Friday (18 Sep), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) singled out a dorm for not sending its resident workers for routine Covid-19 testing.

Source

As a result of the employers’ lapse, 115 positive cases were picked up there.

With Singapore making great progress in curbing community infections, we’d like to aim for the same in dorms too.

Let’s continue doing our best

That being said, the vast decrease in number of community infections shouldn’t translate to a lack of caution.

The risk of infection is still real, so we should continue being vigilant and following health and safety procedures.

Source

Keep your meal outings with friends to no more than 5 people in a group, and stay home if you’re feeling unwell. Only leave to see the doctor for medical help.

We’ve come a long way in lowering our daily case numbers, let’s fight through the last stretch so life can truly return to normal.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IAPB/VISION 2020 on Flickr.