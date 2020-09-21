Singapore Confirms 31 Covid-19 Cases On 21 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 31 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Sep). This brings the national tally to 57,607.

Source

Of the 31, there are:

0 community cases

9 imported cases

All 9 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

1 community case announced yesterday, currently unlinked

To recap yesterday’s (20 Sep) updates, Singapore made early confirmation of 18 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, with 1 community infection.

That is Case 57718, a Work Permit holder who is currently unlinked. He was picked up via Rostered Routine Testing of workers living outside dormitories. He was asymptomatic.

All of his identified close contacts have been put under quarantine.

4 imported cases yesterday serving SHNs

There were 4 imported cases yesterday, comprising:

1 Work Pass holder — employed in Singapore and arrived from the Philippines on 8 Sep

1 Work Permit holder — employed in Singapore and arrived from the Philippines on 8 Sep

1 Dependant’s Pass holder — arrived from Iran on 15 Sep

1 Student’s Pass holder — arrived from Germany on 9 Sep

All are currently serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) at dedicated facilities in Singapore.

Average community & unlinked cases remain stable

The remaining 13 cases are workers living in dormitories.

Based on an overall look at the statistics, MOH said the number of new cases in the community is stable at an average of 1 case per day in the past 2 weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also been stable at an average of fewer than 1 case per day over the last fortnight.

Important to follow safety measures

Although cases in the community remain low, we should continue to be socially responsible and vigilant in the fight against Covid-19.

Do adhere to safety protocols like dining in groups of up to 5, keep a safe distance from people when in public, and more importantly, always wash your hands and avoid touching your face unnecessarily.

Featured image by MS News.