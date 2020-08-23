Singapore Confirms 87 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (23 Aug).

Of these, the sole community case is a Work Pass holder.

There are 13 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Fall in Covid-19 cases among workers in dorms

As the daily case tally declines into the 2-digit range, there’s greater hope that we’re slowly defeating the virus.

Beyond that, the trend is also an indication that situations may be improving for migrant workers staying in dormitories.

Not long ago, MOH declared that dorms and quarantine facilities are now clear of infections.

With workers seeing the end of their isolation periods and earning a living once again, life is gradually returning to normal.

More travel resuming

Another sign of normalcy is more travel options, especially with the recent announcements of the allowance of travel between Singapore, Brunei and New Zealand.

This won’t start till 1 Sep, but the prospect is surely an exciting one for everyone.

In the meantime, let’s continue carrying out our responsibilities and protect each other’s health and safety, so we can enjoy more perks in the future.

Who knows, we can even see the end of Phase 2 and start of Phase 3 soon enough.

