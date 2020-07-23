Singapore Confirms 354 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 354 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (23 Jul). A vast majority continue to be among workers living in dormitories.

8 cases are in the community, with 4 of them Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs) and 4 Work Pass holders.

There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Rise in cases among workers in dorms

MOH had warned about the rise in cases among workers living in dorms, as many who end their isolation period finally undergo testing.

Just last night, they confirmed 3 new dormitory clusters, as reported by The Straits Times.

This, despite having closed 6 other dorm clusters too. The extent and length of time it will take to completely clear the dorms of positive Covid-19 cases is uncertain, but we hope that this won’t beckon a second wave.

Community should remain alert

For the rest of us in the community, the fluctuation in daily case numbers should serve as a warning for us to take extra care, especially while out and about.

Strictly adhere to safe distancing measures and make sure to keep to a group of no more than 5 people.

Most importantly, don’t socialise if you’re unwell, and consult a doctor immediately. Take care, and stay safe everybody.

