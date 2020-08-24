Singapore Confirms 51 New Covid-19 Cases, Bringing National Tally To 56,404 On 24 Aug

On Monday (24 Aug), Singapore preliminarily confirmed 51 new Covid-19 cases.

Among these new cases, just 1 is a case in the community, who is a Singaporean.

We now have a total of 56,404 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

7 imported cases

Of the new cases reported, 7 of them are classified as imported.

All of them were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) when they arrived in Singapore, MOH said.

The ministry will release additional details tonight.

New cluster in dormitory

On Sunday (23 Aug), MOH announced that a new cluster was formed at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit — Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

This comes after one of the 87 confirmed cases on Sunday (23 Aug) was found to have links to 4 previously confirmed cases.

Separately, 2 more were linked to Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road) – announced on Saturday (22 Aug) – which now consists of 58 cases.

Some 4,800 workers there will now have to serve SHNs.

MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.

