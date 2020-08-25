Singapore Confirms 31 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (25 Aug).

There are none in the community.

Only 1 imported case involving an individual on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) contributes to today’s count.

Today’s tally marks the lowest daily report we’ve had since March 2020.

New clusters forming despite fall in case numbers

Though the gradual decline in the number of new cases daily comes as a small relief for many, a different development creates worry for others.

Migrant workers, who were hard hit by the outbreak after many were infected earlier this year, may be at risk of a similar situation once again.

Source

With new cases among workers completing their isolation periods and new clusters at the dormitories, they seem to be facing a second wave of sorts.

Numbers are still stable, however, and we hope it remains that way as a sign that things are under control.

Slight ease in Covid-19 safety restrictions

Community cases, meanwhile, have maintained a consistent low of close to zero lately, which bids well for us.

A little more freedom in carrying out or social activities feels comforting after months of adhering to strict advisories.

Nevertheless, health and safety measures stay in place while the risk of infection is still high, so please continue to follow them.

Source

Till the day comes when we’ve truly overcome the virus, let’s keep working together to stop it from spreading.

Featured image adapted from The Statesman.