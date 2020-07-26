S’pore Confirms 481 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 481 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (26 Jul).

All 5 cases in the community are Work Pass holders.

We continue to record imported cases among individuals on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), with the number standing at 4 today.

Spike in numbers among workers in dorms

True to an earlier warning, Singapore has recorded a spike in daily case numbers largely due to testing among workers staying in dorms.

More specifically, the 505 reported yesterday (25 Jul) were workers from Purpose Built Dormitories, who had been in isolation from their original dorms, which had high risks of infections.

As they complete their quarantine there, MOH is conducting a final round of testing, hence leading to the sudden rise in cases.

They predict that this upward trend could last 2 more weeks before falling again.

Contact tracing efforts paying off

Despite the consistent emergence of cases in the community, contact tracing has thankfully helped MOH to establish links between cases, leaving only 1% currently unlinked.

While we may still be far from zero cases in the community, the stable, single-digit reports so far give us hope that we’ll get there soon enough.

Of course, the onus is on all of us to take the necessary precautions and assist with contact tracing efforts by checking in and out via SafeEntry.

Most importantly, take care of your health, and see a doctor right away if you’re feeling unwell.

