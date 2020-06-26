S’pore Confirms 219 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 219 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (26 Jun).

Among them, 213 are migrant workers staying in dorms, while 6 are cases in the community. Of the latter, 5 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

The other community case is a Work Pass holder.

Today’s stats bring Singapore’s total so far to 42,955.

More places visited by Covid-19 cases

The slight increase in community cases since Phase 2 started comes with a similar rise in number of places patients have visited.

Just yesterday (25 Jun) alone, MOH added 12 more locations to the list, including popular shopping spots like:

Bugis Junction

[email protected]

Lucky Plaza

VivoCity

Members of the public who’ve been to this places on certain dates and within specific time periods should monitor their health. Check the list here for full details.

Continue to be vigilant

Indeed, entering Phase 2 felt so freeing for many of us who wasted no time making plans to reunite with old friends.

However, the dangers of the virus are still imminent, so we should continue taking every precaution possible. The best thing is to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

We’ve done well to lower our daily case reports so far, so let’s not put all our efforts to waste.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from MS News.