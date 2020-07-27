Singapore Confirms 469 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 469 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (27 Jul).

Work Permit holders living in migrant worker dormitories continue to make the bulk of the cases.

Of the 469, there are:

1 Singaporean

1 Work Pass holder

15 imported cases

All 15 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

More places being added to Covid-19 visits list

In MOH’s update yesterday (26 Jul), more locations have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period, dating back to 12 Jul.

Most recently, some of them have gone to Funan Mall and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Some of them notably appeared several times in the list, such as Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park which came up 5 times.

Other places of note are:

Ramada Singapore

Zhongshan Park

Westgate

VivoCity

Changi Village Hawker Centre

Joo Chiat Complex

Fight against Covid-19 is far from over

With Singapore’s latest record of Covid-19 cases on 27 Jul, it’s evident that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

We have a long way to go till a vaccine is found, until then, keep your masks and SafeEntry logs at the ready. This is the new reality we’ll have to adjust to in Phase 2.

