S’pore Confirms 291 Covid-19 Cases On 27 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 291 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (27 Jun).

The number in the community has risen to 11, with 6 Work Pass holders and 5 Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs).

This comes as the country enters well over a week into Phase 2 of reopening, and is gradually easing measures.

More workers in dorms expected to recover

Though migrant workers staying in dorms continue to make up the bulk of new daily cases, MOH expects more of them to make successful recovery soon.

In fact, they even estimated 80% or roughly 250,000 workers to be free of Covid-19 by the end of July.

Source

Whether or not the impressive numbers will prove to be true, we’ll have to wait and see.

Public advised to take precautions

Meanwhile, the rest of us have to continue being responsible. Try not to go out unless necessary, and keep to groups of no more than 5.

We wouldn’t want to spark concerns among our society for risking the health of so many people around us.

We’ve been making good progress so far, so let’s keep it going.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

Featured image adapted from MS News.