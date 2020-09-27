Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 15 new Covid-19 cases today (27 Sep). This brings the national tally to 57,770.

Of the 15, there are:

5 imported cases

0 community cases

All 5 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

1 community case announced yesterday, currently unlinked

To recap yesterday’s (26 Sep) updates, Singapore made early confirmation of 20 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, with 1 community infection.

That is Case 57822, a Work Permit holder who is currently unlinked.

Authorities detected him through Rostered Routine Testing of workers living outside dormitories, even though he was asymptomatic.

All of his identified close contacts have been put under quarantine. Meanwhile, his household contacts will need to take antibody tests to see whether he could have infected them.

5 imported cases serving SHNs

There were 5 imported cases, mostly comprising Work Pass & Work Permit holders arriving from:

Brazil on 13 Sep

The Philippines on 13 Sep

India on 14 Sep

Indonesia on 14 Sep

The last case is a Dependant’s Pass holder, who touched down from India on 15 Sep.

All are currently serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) at dedicated facilities in Singapore.

Average community & unlinked cases remain stable

The remaining 14 cases are workers living in dormitories.

Based on an overall look at the statistics, MOH said the number of new cases in the community is stable at an average of less than 1 case per day in the past 2 weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also been stable at an average of less than 1 case per day over the last fortnight.

Paving the way towards Phase 3

Even as community cases have remained steadily low in the last few weeks, authorities are leaving no stone unturned with active testing still ongoing in dorms.

However, we mustn’t let our guard down, as complacency leads to infection risks. So remember to wear your mask when heading out, and always adhere to safe distancing rules.

Above all, do practise good hygiene.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.