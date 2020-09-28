Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 15 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Sep). With this, the country’s tally now stands at 57,715.

Of the 15, there are:

2 community cases — both are Work Pass holders

6 imported cases

All 6 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

0 community cases yesterday, 5 imported

To recap yesterday’s (27 Sep) updates, MOH also made early confirmation of 15 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, with 5 imported cases.

There were no community cases reported.

Of the 5 imported cases, there are:

2 Permanent Residents (PR) — arrived from India on 15 & 25 Sep

3 Work Permit holders — arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines on 15 Sep

All will have to serve Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) at dedicated facilities in Singapore.

10 cases from dormitories

The remaining 10 cases are workers living in dormitories.

Here’s the breakdown of how authorities identified them:

6 are close contacts of previous cases — already quarantined

4 picked up via Rostered Routine Testing in dorms

Stay vigilant, especially if you’re heading back to office

With community cases remaining steadily low over the last few weeks, this gives us hope that Phase 3 will be here soon.

Growing complacent will only hinder the progress we’ve made thus far. So always stay vigilant, and practise good hygiene even as you head back to office starting today (28 Sep).

