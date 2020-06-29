S’pore Confirms 202 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (29 Jun).

Number of cases in the community persist, with 6 reported today. Among them, 4 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Though the recent trend may be worrying, MOH has warned us to anticipate it before, especially once Phase 2 of reopening began.

More places visited by patients & new cluster on 28 Jun

As we’re reporting more community cases each day, so have the number of places visited by Covid-19 patients increased.

Just yesterday (28 Jun), MOH added several places to the list, including:

Mustafa Centre

McDonald’s at Tampines Mart

Al-Iman Restaurant at Marsiling Rd

For the comprehensive list, visit the link to the document here.

In addition to places patients have been to, MOH also revealed a new cluster at a dormitory at 5 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace yesterday (28 Jun). 8 cases are currently linked to it.

Stay vigilant & responsible

With Phase 2 and the reopening of many missed places, many of us may be raring to embrace the newfound freedom.

However, we shouldn’t be too quick to abandon all sense of safety with regard to Covid-19, as the threat is still very real.

Avoid unnecessary gatherings or outings, and remember to wear masks as well as sanitise while you’re out and about. The fight isn’t over yet, and we’re all responsible for keeping everyone safe.

