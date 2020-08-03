S’pore Confirms 226 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 226 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Aug).

There’s only 1 case in the community, a Changi Prison inmate on a Short-Term Visit Pass.

After arriving on 30 Jul, he underwent a compulsory Covid-19 test, and was separated from everyone else. According to MOH, he had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border control measures.

There are 9 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will disclose more details in their update later tonight.

Community cases stable closer to National Day

As the nation counts down the days to her birthday, the low number of community cases remains our small beacon of hope.

The trust in fellow citizens to abide by safety rules keeps us going in this battle.

While we begin to embrace a ‘new normal’, let’s hope the situation for migrant workers will improve too, as they witness more cases in recent weeks. Surely, this pandemic has been extremely tough on them.

Until we see an overall downward trend in total case numbers, we cannot let our guards down.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and carry out your due responsibility as a fellow human being.

