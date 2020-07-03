S’pore Confirms 169 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 169 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Jul).

Numbers in the community remain stable at 11 today, with 3 Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

MOH also identified 3 imported cases among individuals who have been serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) since their arrival here.

Imported Covid-19 cases detected while on SHN

Not much information on the 3 imported cases is available, besides the fact that they were immediately placed on SHN upon touching down in Singapore.

When they arrived, developed symptoms and tested positive, are all unclear, though we’re sure MOH will disclose those details later tonight.

Singapore has been slowly easing travel restrictions, first allowing those on official business to leave or enter our shores. Short-term visits are still prohibited.

Whether these cases are repercussions of the easing is not a certain conclusion.

Daily numbers somewhat stable

We’ve come a long way to bring our daily case numbers down to the lower hundreds range, so let’s keep our efforts up.

Hopefully, the number of cases in the community can similarly keep falling too.

With Phase 2 set to last for a while longer, the public should continue to take health precautions seriously, especially in social interactions.

Featured image adapted from MS News.