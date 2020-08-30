Singapore Confirms 54 New Covid-19 Cases, Bringing National Tally To 56,771 On 30 Aug

On Sunday (30 Aug), Singapore preliminarily confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases.

Among these new cases, 8 of them are classified as cases in the community, with 7 of them being Singaporeans or permanent residents. The remaining 1 is a work-pass holder.

We now have a total of 56,771 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

Source

7 imported cases

According to MOH, 7 of the new cases on Sunday are 7 imported cases.

All of them had been placed on Stay-Home Notice when they arrived in Singapore.

The ministry will reveal more information in an update tonight.

MOH to offer free Covid-19 test to some workers

As the economy gradually reopens and more interactions are made between essential workers and members of the public, MOH has said it’s offering to test more workers in the community for Covid-19.

Workers who can be tested for free include:

Taxi and private-hire drivers

Food delivery riders

Vendors servicing migrant worker dormitories

Stallholders at hawker centres, markets, and coffee shops

The increased testing will allow the authorities to find out how prevalent the virus is among the population.

MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.

Featured image adapted from Kingley Yang @ Unsplash.