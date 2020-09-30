Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (30 Sep).

3 in the community are all Work Pass holders while 4 are imported on Stay-Home Notice (SHN). Majority are among workers staying in dormitories.

Today’s figures bring our total so far to 57,765.

Authorities taking stringent measures against rulebreakers

With many activities resuming and crowd sizes increasing, the authorities are stepping up checks to ensure that everyone adheres to Safe Management Measures (SMM).

Social gatherings should still include no more than 5 people in a group, with those flouting the rule risking fines.

Likewise, keeping masks on except while eating or drinking and strictly only in such situations should be taken seriously.

Otherwise, individuals may face fines like 2 diners whom authorities had caught breaching the measures recently.

Establishments should also comply with measures

Similarly, the rule applies to food and beverage (F&B) establishments too, as they play a part in crowd control.

Disallowing bookings for large groups even if separate, as well as maintaining a safe distance between patrons are their responsibilities.

If they fail to comply, they may face fines too, or in some instances, suspension of operations.

Our safety is everyone’s responsibility

Clearly, the heavy burden of caring for everyone’s welfare does not fall on a single party’s shoulders.

We all have a part to play, whether we’re in the government service, retail, F&B, or other sectors of society.

Let’s keep up Singapore’s good progress so far and accelerate our efforts towards overcoming this pandemic once and for all.

Perhaps then, we can enter Phase 3 and proceed to return to life before Covid-19 took over, and enjoy our daily activities without needing to abide by restrictions.

