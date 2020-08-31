Singapore Confirms 41 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (31 Aug).

3 cases in the community all involve Work Pass holders. There are 7 imported cases among individuals on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s figures bring the total so far to 56,812.

New cluster among families of 2 households

Though the number of community Covid-19 cases has steadily improved over the past few months, MOH made an unsettling revelation just yesterday (30 Aug).

5 individuals across 2 households who had participated in family gatherings recently tested positive for Covid-19.

In light of the cluster, MOH is now investigating whether they had breached any safe distancing rules.

While we wish the individuals well, we hope that this serves as a reminder to everyone to adhere to safety measures strictly.

Travels to Brunei & New Zealand to commence soon

Malaysia’s extended Movement Control Order (MCO) may mean no JB trips anytime soon, but at least there are other options available.

Brunei and New Zealand, for example, are opening their gates to Singaporeans from tomorrow (1 Sep).

Those who intend to visit will have to check entry requirements in both countries and for their return here.

Progress on the travel front may be slow, but let’s just take it as a precaution, to ensure everyone here is safe first.

Hopefully, once we’re fully confident that the world has the situation under control, things will go back to normal.

Featured image adapted from Malay Mail.