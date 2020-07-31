Singapore Confirms 396 New Covid-19 Cases, Bringing National Tally To 52,205 On 31 Jul

On Friday (31 Jul), Singapore preliminarily confirmed 396 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of them being work-permit holders living in dormitories.

Among these new cases, 3 are cases in the community. All 3 are work-pass holders.

We now have a total of 52,205 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

3 imported cases

3 imported cases have also been recorded.

They had been served Stay-Home Notices when they arrived in Singapore.

While a third wave of imported cases is apparently emerging, the situation is said to be currently under control.

MOH will release additional details tonight.

MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.