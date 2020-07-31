Singapore Confirms 396 New Covid-19 Cases, Bringing National Tally To 52,205 On 31 Jul
On Friday (31 Jul), Singapore preliminarily confirmed 396 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of them being work-permit holders living in dormitories.
Among these new cases, 3 are cases in the community. All 3 are work-pass holders.
We now have a total of 52,205 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.
3 imported cases
3 imported cases have also been recorded.
They had been served Stay-Home Notices when they arrived in Singapore.
While a third wave of imported cases is apparently emerging, the situation is said to be currently under control.
MOH will release additional details tonight.
MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.
